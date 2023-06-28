Police have arrested and charged four men with drug dealing in Brighton and Hove and seized cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 28 June): “Police in Brighton have charged four men with supplying class A drugs after seizing cocaine and cash from various locations in the city.

“Officers working in conjunction with the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) observed a number of people behaving suspiciously around a property in Second Avenue, in Hove, on Monday 19 June.

“Two men were stopped and found to be in possession of cocaine, a mobile phone and around £25,000 in cash.

“A bag was also found nearby containing drugs, cash and a passport.

“Police searched properties linked to those involved and a fourth man was found with drugs and cash.

“All four were subsequently arrested.

“Andi Dema, 34, of no fixed address, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine), possession of criminal property and breach of deportation order.

“Ridison Nega, 24, of Newmarket Road, in Brighton, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and possession of criminal property.

“Albert Nedelcu, 22, of no fixed address, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine), possession of criminal property, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

“Xhenaro Shehu, 19, of Palmeira Mansions, in Hove, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and possession of criminal property.

“All have been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 19 July.”

Detective Superintendent Kris Ottery said: “Illegal drugs have no place in Brighton and Hove and we work closely with our partners in the community and neighbouring forces to disrupt supply and bring perpetrators to justice.

“We will also continue to divert those vulnerable people impacted by illegal drug trade to relevant partner agencies to ensure they get the help they need.

“The public are our eyes and ears. If you see anything suspicious in your communities or wish to report anything of concern, please visit the Sussex Police website or call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”