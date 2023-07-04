A Brighton teenager facing 11 terrorism charges is to appear before a judge at the Old Bailey later this month.

Mason Reynolds, 18, of Moulsecoomb Way, was arrested on Tuesday 27 June and remanded in custody.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 4 July).

He was remanded to appear at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, in London, on Friday 21 July.

Yesterday, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said: “This is linked to an extreme right-wing ideology.”

Reynolds has been charged with

– five counts of collecting information which could be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

– five counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

– one count of possessing an article for the purpose of terrorism, contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000.