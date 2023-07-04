A landmark seafront hotel has been sold to a chain of boutique hotels.

Drakes Hotel on Marine Parade was bought by A Curious Group of Hotels, which owns quirky hotels in London, Paris and Amsterdam.

It was sold by Andrew Shearer, who opened the 20-bedroom hotel in 2004. It will now undergo refurbishment.

Nick Earee, Divisional Director of Fleurets South said: “We are delighted to have acted on behalf of A Curious Group of Hotels to acquire this fantastic hotel which occupies a prime position on Marine Parade, overlooking the sea and Brighton Pier.”

Drakes Hotel joins the group’s innovative collection of boutique hotels designed for guest with a passion for quirky interiors and indulgent accommodation.

The group was founded by Peter and Jessica Frankopan, who wanted to curate a group of hotels with dynamic interior design and a level of authenticity that would see them succeeding for many years to come.

Andy Boardman, Group Director of A Curious Group of Hotels said: “We are delighted to add Drakes to our Curious Group of Hotels family and look forward to working with the team to take the hotel on to the next step of their journey.

“Thanks to Nick from Fleurets for the introduction and his help and advice along the way.”

James Wilkinson, Corporate Partner of Keystone Law, who assisted in facilitating the transaction, said: “We are so pleased and proud to have been involved in the expansion on the Curious Hotels’ portfolio with this fantastic cultural hotspot on the south coast and can see how it will instantly compliment the group’s already strong presence in the UK and Europe.”