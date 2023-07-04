The police helicopter was scrambled last night after a man was attacked in Brighton.

The local man was taken to hospital after the assault in Kingscote Way, by Sainsbury’s off London Road, last night.

Emergency services were called at around 9.50pm and the man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment.

Police a carried out an extensive search of the area, supported by the police helicopter.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full facts of what happened and locate any suspects.