Trade union bosses have welcomed an independent investigation into claims of discrimination, bullying and harassment at Cityclean, the council’s rubbish and recycling service.

Brighton and Hove City Council announced today (Tuesday 4 July) that it had asked a senior external barrister to carry out the investigation.

Unison, one of the main trade unions for council staff, said that it welcomed the decision to look into what had been going on at the Hollingdean depot.

The union said: “Brighton and Hove Unison has been informed that the council has received a large number of testimonials alleging bullying, harassing, discriminatory and intimidating behaviour at Hollingdean depot.

“The claims have been made under the protection of UK whistleblowing legislation.

“Brighton and Hove Unison welcomes the council’s initial response and the establishment of an independent investigation led by the respected King’s Counsel, Aileen McColgan.

“Everyone should be able to work in an environment free from bullying, harassment, intimidation or victimisation of any kind.”

Unison said: “The branch looks forward to supporting and co-operating fully with this independent investigation.

“It is essential that the local authority, its workforce and recognised unions work together to ensure that every employee can thrive in a workplace free from bullying, harassment, intimidation or victimisation.”

The council has consulted unions including Unison on a new comprehensive bullying and harassment policy and Unison added: “We welcome this and have been pleased to contribute to it.

“We have also been calling for Brighton and Hove City Council to follow other big public sector employers and adopt a permanent confidential disclosure tool to run alongside this policy.

“Otherwise, research shows, most incidences of bullying and harassment are not reported due to the fear of not being believed or of retaliation.

“If any Unison members are affected by the issues raised by the investigation and need support, they are urged to get in touch with the branch.

“All contact will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

To contact Unison, call 01273 291611 or email contact@brightonandhoveunison.org.uk.

To contact Aileen McColgan KC in confidence directly, email amc@11kbw.com.