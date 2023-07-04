An independent inquiry is looking into whistleblower claims of racism, sexual harassment, disability discrimination, bullying and intimidation at the council’s rubbish and recycling depot in Brighton.

A senior outside lawyer has been called in after “a significant number” of complaints from staff at the Hollingdean depot, the council said this morning (Tuesday 4 July).

The council said: “An independent inquiry into whistleblowing complaints about behaviour and working culture within Cityclean, the council’s waste service, was announced today by Councillor Bella Sankey, leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.”

Councillor Sankey said: “A significant number of council workers have come forward to disclose allegations of sexual harassment, racism, discrimination based on disability, bullying and intimidation taking place at the Hollingdean depot.

“We take such complaints extremely seriously and that’s why we’ve asked Aileen McColgan, King’s Counsel, to conduct an independent investigation into these allegations.

“Every member of our valued staff team should be able to work in a safe, comfortable and non-discriminatory environment. Unacceptable behaviour in the workplace will not be tolerated.

“If anyone has information relevant to this inquiry then I’d like to ask them to speak with our investigator.

“Current and former Cityclean employees or those with concerns can email Aileen McColgan directly on amc@11kbw.com.

“Following the inquiry, the council is committed to taking necessary action to address the concerns that have been raised with us.”

The council said that the independent external inquiry is due to start this week.

It added: “Care and support is being offered to Cityclean staff throughout this process including a welfare line.”

The council was criticised for keeping secret a previous report, four years ago, by a former senior trade union official.

Fraud, bullying and sabotaged vehicles were found during a separate investigation by internal council auditors.

The investigation was prompted by whistleblowing but the auditors were so concerned that they called in Sussex Police.