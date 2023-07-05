THE CHAMELEONS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 4.7.23

Unbelievable as it may seem, it’s actually half a life time since Greater Manchester post punk outfit The Chameleons dropped their debut long player ‘Script Of The Bridge’. The actual date was 8th August 1983 and it was put out by the Statik record label. The band by that stage had been going a couple of years, having formed back in 1981. It was evident by their particular guitar sound that they were inspired by the very early U2 recordings.

The Chameleons lineup that recorded the ‘Script Of The Bridge’ album were Mark Burgess (vocals, bass guitar), Dave Fielding (guitar), Reg Smithies (guitar) and John Lever (drums). Alistair Lewthwaite also appeared on the album, he played keyboards.

The ‘Script Of The Bridge’ album contained four singles that they had released during the first half of the year. These being ‘Up The Down Escalator’ in the UK, Germany, Spain, as well as a promo in the USA (1st January 1983), on the same day they dropped ‘Don’t Fall’ as a promo in France. A month later ‘As High As You Can Go’ was released in the UK, Portugal and Spain, and four months later ‘A Person Isn’t Safe Anywhere These Days’ came out in the UK and Portugal.

Such was demand for ‘Script Of The Bridge’ that it was later released as a limited edition picture disc by Statik Records in 1985. It was then re-engineered and re-released in 2012 by Blue Apple Music. It was restored and re-mastered for vinyl at Abbey Road Studios and the package contained two heavyweight (180g) vinyl discs. Looks like you can still grab a copy HERE.

The Chameleons released their second album in 1985. It was titled ‘What Does Anything Mean? Basically’. Their third, ‘Strange Times’ came along the following year. Interestingly, they were called the Chameleons UK in North America because an American band had a claim to “the Chameleons” name, but suddenly in 1987 Burgess, Fielding, Smithies and Lever decided to call it a day due to the sudden death of their manager.

After a hiatus of 13 years the lads decided to get it together again up until 2003. But clearly the Chameleons were in some of their blood and post Covid, both Burgess and Smithies reformed the band. Sadly, drummer Lever had passed away in 2017 at the tender age of 55 after a short illness. The current lineup now also features Chris Oliver on guitar (2021–present) and Stephen Rice on drums (2021–present).

Today, the Chameleons are regarded as one of the most underrated Manchester bands of the 1980’s, although they sadly did not attain the commercial success of other groups from the scene, they are a force to be reckoned with. It has been said that they inspired the likes of Oasis, the Verve, Editors, White Lies, the Slow Readers Club, the Flaming Lips and Interpol. Tonight the quartet are gather in Brighton at Chalk in Pool Valley in order to show us that they still have got what it takes!

This is actually my second gig of the night, as I have hot-footed it from Resident in North Laine, having seen an up close and personal set by Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten. You can read that review HERE. Due to this earlier performance, it meant that I arrived half way through the Lesley Woods set and for part of that time I was queuing at the bar, so I can’t really properly review her performance on this occasion. Although I can add that Lesley is known as the guitarist, singer and songwriter of post punk band Au Pairs, who released two acclaimed albums, ‘Playing With A Different Sex’ and ‘Sense And Sensuality’, between 1978-1983 along classic singles ‘You’, ‘It’s Obvious’, ‘Inconvenience’ and more.

After Lesley’s set, the soundsystem pumped out some decent retro tunes, including the pick of the bunch ‘Nag Nag Nag’ by Cabaret Voltaire and ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ by Bauhaus. These were played immediately before the headliners graced us with their presence.

The Chameleons take to the Chalk stage five minutes later than planned. This had a knock-on effect for the rest of their set and had to be hurried along by a guy to the rear of the stage, who could have been their manager. Thankfully, the venue agreed that they could slightly overrun and their 10pm close became 10:06pm. This meant that we were in the band’s company for 91 minutes. During this time they played us 16 tunes, but a few days ago in Leamington Spa they gave the fans 17 tracks. This missing one being ‘Home Is Where the Heart Is’, which was their first encore track.

The lighting this evening was mainly bright and white and thus ideal for taking photos and for fans to see what’s going on. Echo & The Bunnymen take note! As you would expect, centre stage was Mark Burgess on lead vocals and playing his Gibson bass guitar; to his left (our right) is Reg Smithies on Stratocaster guitar, who somehow visually reminds me of Andy Gill (RIP) from Gang Of Four; to the rear is Stephen Rice on drums; stage right (our left) is Chris Oliver who is also on guitar, but his is an American made Micro-Frets, which gives off a really decent sound. Behind him and to the right of the drummer is a keyboardist who has two layers of synths, an M-Audio and a Keylab 49, plus a laptop.

After their intro tape the lads are away at 8:35pm with the opening notes of ‘Paper Tigers’, which is the first of five in a row from ‘Script Of The Bridge’. The opener benefits from a twangy US Western guitar sound accompanied by Mark’s distinctive vocals as well as some decent drumming from Stephen. Immediately I get the vibe of The Teardrop Explodes ‘The Great Dominion’ as well as The Psychedelic Furs, Xymox and ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ era David Bowie. Track two, ‘A Person Isn’t Safe Anywhere These Days’ Mark said was dedicated to Sophie Lancaster who was murdered in 2007 quite possibly as a result of her choice of goth clothing. I note during this second number “Here is a band that has a very nostalgic sound, which is like listening to songs you’ve never heard before and yet they all sound familiar. This reminds me of listening to the John Peel show back in the day”.

After some great bass work on song three, ‘Here Today’, the lads move onto ‘Pleasure And Pain’ which is another decent tune. The last of the first handful of ‘Script Of The Bridge’ numbers is ‘Monkeyland’. The quieter first half of which reminds me of The Cure’s early work. A couple of numbers from 1985’s ‘What Does Anything Mean? Basically’ album were served next, these being ‘Looking Inwardly’ – which featured some rather handy guitar work, which was followed by ever louder drums and was the best track for me so far – and the jangly guitar ridden ‘Perfume Garden’, which Mark announces that John Peel had played on a number of occasions! I rest my case….see above!

The jangly guitar laden and drums ‘Up The Down Escalator’ is up next and is another corker! I particularly enjoyed the chorus: “There must be something wrong boys; Yeah, there must be something wrong boys”. The Chameleons were clearly in the zone now and the next number, ‘Singing Rule Britannia (While The Walls Close In)’, started with a similar guitar riff to The Smiths ‘How Soon Is Now?’, which was accompanied by some decent Keylab 49 action, as well as some nice tiny cymbal action akin to sounding like ‘Decades’ by Joy Division. Then Mark incorporated The Clash’s ‘White Riot’ lyric as well as Joy Division’s ‘Transmission’ lyrics, immediately after I had noted the ‘Decades’ link. Clearly The Chameleons and myself are in tune! He also added ‘Get Back’ Beatles lyric as well. This was another great tune!

Next up were a trio of songs from 1986’s ‘Strange Times’ album, beginning with ‘Soul In Isolation’, which benefited from some great drumming and overall it had the vibe of The Psychedelic Furs ‘Love My Way’, although Mark did add the “All the lonely people; Where do they all come from?” lines from the Beatles ‘Eleanor Rigby’ and The Smiths ‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out’ title into this one. There was some decent M-Audio keys action on the next quiet reflective number, ‘Tears’, in which Mark stated that we don’t really lose anyone or anything. Completing the ‘Strange Times’ trio was ‘In Answer’, which Mark dedicated to the love of his life, who couldn’t be here tonight as she’s in Berlin. This too featured some great Keylab 49 keys from the very off.

The band were on the homeward straight now, and although Mark was literally dripping sweat onto the stage floor, his chums had barely broken a sweat between them. Must be the neat gin he referred to, oozing from his pores then. After the rocky ‘In Shreds’, there was some rather decent guitar work from Chris Oliver on ‘Second Skin’. This more than any other tune this evening, reminded me of the guitar chords, bass and drums combo of very early U2, when they were absolutely brilliant!

It was now encore time and the lads offloaded their brooding ‘Swamp Thing’, which was followed by the call to arms of ‘Don’t Fall’, which proved the most popular track of the night for the mixed aged punters, judging by their enthusiasm. This back to basics post punk ditty didn’t require any keys and thus they finished their set at 10:06pm as a quartet. It’s worth noting for the final minute, Mark got off the stage and played to us from the barrier. It had been a most enjoyable set and it left me trying to recall if I had actually seen them during their 1981-87 period. I have vague recollection that I might have seen them in London, but somehow didn’t attend their Brighton Polytechnic show on 2nd July 1985.

The Chameleons:

Mark Burgess – bass, lead vocals (1981–1987, 2000–2003, 2021–present)

Reg Smithies – guitars (1981–1987, 2000–2003, 2021–present)

Chris Oliver – guitars (2021–present)

Stephen Rice – drums (2021–present)

? – keyboards, laptop

The Chameleons setlist:

‘Paper Tigers’ (from 1983 ‘Script Of The Bridge’ album)

‘A Person Isn’t Safe Anywhere These Days’ (from 1983 ‘Script Of The Bridge’ album)

‘Here Today’ (from 1983 ‘Script Of The Bridge’ album)

‘Pleasure And Pain’ (from 1983 ‘Script Of The Bridge’ album)

‘Monkeyland’ (from 1983 ‘Script Of The Bridge’ album)

‘Looking Inwardly’ (from 1985 ‘What Does Anything Mean? Basically’ album)

‘Perfume Garden’ (from 1985 ‘What Does Anything Mean? Basically’ album)

‘Up The Down Escalator’ (from 1983 ‘Script Of The Bridge’ album)

‘Singing Rule Britannia (While The Walls Close In)’ (from 1985 ‘What Does Anything Mean? Basically’ album)

‘Soul In Isolation’ (from 1986 ‘Strange Times’ album)

‘Tears’ (from 1986 ‘Strange Times’ album)

‘In Answer’ (from 1986 ‘Strange Times’ album)

‘In Shreds’ (from CD version of 1985 ‘What Does Anything Mean? Basically’ album)

‘Second Skin’ (from 1983 ‘Script Of The Bridge’ album)

(encore)

‘Swamp Thing’ (from 1986 ‘Strange Times’ album)

‘Don’t Fall’ (from 1983 ‘Script Of The Bridge’ album)

