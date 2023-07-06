The undercliff path from Brighton Marina to Rottingdean will close in stages this September so further repairs can be made.

The path was closed in January this year after chunks of chalk kept falling onto it – described by one cyclist as if it had been “raining rocks”.

Specialist surveyors spent seven weeks scaling the cliffs to remove loose debris and start surveying the chalk to make it safe enough for the path to reopen in April, when work was paused for the bird-nesting season.

But with their work only half complete, they are returning in the autumn for an estimated eight weeks, when the path will again close.

Chair of the City Environment, South Downs and The Sea Committee, Councillor Tim Rowkins, said: “Our contractors are due to return to the Undercliff in the autumn to carry out repair and enhancement work.

“This will happen after the school holidays and the bird nesting season, but ahead of the winter where storms and ice damage may be more prevalent.

“The work will be done in two sections – from Roedean ramp to Ovingdean, and from Ovingdean to Rottingdean.

“We understand how important the Undercliff paths are to local residents.

“We won’t close these important walking and cycling paths for longer than necessary to carry out the works.

“We expect these to take around eight weeks once they start.”

The engineers, a six-strong team from CAN Geotechnical used ropes to work at a height of 30 metres (ten storeys) from 20 February to 7 April.

CAN Geotechnical Project Manager Andy Pope previously said: “It is extremely satisfying for the team to work on a project of this nature. The chalk cliffs are part of our heritage and synonymous with the region and specifically Brighton.

“Our work here involves a two-pronged approach. The first priority is to make the area safe by identifying and removing any loose material (chalk and flints), which we are achieving by using light hand-scaling tools on an area of about 5,000 square metres.

“Once this has been completed, we will be carrying out a geotechnical inspection, which will provide a detailed report on the condition of the chalk face to give an informed assessment of the area.

“To ensure everyone can safely appreciate the beauty of the cliffs, we need to understand the extent and the nature of the erosion and the particular challenges this will create, especially in terms of public safety, given the use of the popular undercliff walk.”



CAN, an RSK company, is working with RSK Geosciences on the project, with their colleagues responsible for the geotechnical inspection. CAN is carrying out the work for FM Conway as part of a project for Brighton and Hove City Council.