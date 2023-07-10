Sussex opener Tom Clark led Sussex to 376-7 at the close of play on day one of their County Championship fixture against Derbyshire at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

After the hosts lost the toss and were put into bat, Clark hit 14 fours in a controlled, classical innings. He notched up 96 runs from 168 balls, before chipping off-spinner Alex Thomson to Leus du Plooy at mid-on.

He was supported excellently by fellow opener Tom Haines, whose speedy 86 runs from 96 balls set the tone for a fruitful day of Sussex batting.

The morning session belonged to the pair. Their commanding opening stand of 150 put the home side in the driving seat as they reached lunch without losing a wicket.

England hopeful Haines looked to attack right away, cover-driving Sri Lankan seamer Suranga Lakmal for four in the first over. Lakmal has 170 test wickets but had no answers for the ultra-aggressive Haines who repeatedly drove him to the fence.

He was equally positive to all-rounder Anuj Dal, whose first delivery he disdainfully drilled to the cover boundary.

Clark was a little more watchful, seeing off the opening bowlers before finding his feet with a series of crisply clipped fours.

Before lunch, Haines survived a dropped chance at first slip – Wayne Madsen shelling a tricky catch off Thomson’s bowling.

The left-hander replied in imperious fashion, swatting the off-spinner over his head for four as both batters reached fifty.

Thomson would have his revenge soon after though, finding Haines’s outside edge with the very first ball of the afternoon session, Madsen making up for his earlier drop with a sharp catch at first slip.

He took his second wicket soon after when James Coles attempted to dance down the track and launch the spinner into the stands twice in the 42nd over. Coles’s first attempt was successful, but his second could only find du Plooy at mid-on.

Thomson was the pick of Derbyshire’s bowlers. Tidy throughout the day, his three wickets for 70 runs from 27 overs represent a monumental effort from the finger-spinner.

Finishing the day with 2 wickets for 92 runs, Lakmal also struck after lunch – Sussex skipper Tom Alsop slashing at a short and wide ball to Madsen at first slip.

Now joined by Oli Carter, Clark remained level-headed, amassing singles and steering Sussex towards 300 in the afternoon session.

The diminutive Carter wasn’t so patient. Subject to a bumper barrage, he pulled paceman Gorge Scrimshaw for consecutive boundaries in the 53rd over – one in front of square, one behind.

Twin boundaries off Dal in the 60th over took the partnership to fifty and Clark to his final score of 96.

Carter continued his assault on the short ball after tea, punishing Derbyshire’s tiring seam attack with a flurry of pull-shots. He claimed a fifth half-century of the season with a forceful drive in the 75th over.

His determined knock would end just six runs later as Scrimshaw had his man caught down the leg-side by wicket-keeper Brooke Guest.

Eighteen-year-old Danial Ibrahim was also out to a Scrimshaw short-ball. He fell for a nervy 13 from 50 balls, hooking to Haider Ali behind square.

Surviving a dropped chance 12, Nathan McAndrew was clean bowled for 14 by Lakmal with five overs remaining.

With the day petering out, Fynn Hudson-Prentice counter-punched. Consecutive reverse-sweeps off Thomson preluded a brisk offensive that included several fluent, attacking shots.

In 13 balls, the all-rounder cruised from 26 to 52 – a blockbuster innings that secured Sussex’s dominance.

At the close of play on day one, Hudson-Prentice remains undefeated with 52 runs from 50 balls, tailender Ari Karvelas has 9 from 27.

Speaking after the day’s play, Tom Clark said: “I’d love to be standing here with another hundred but it is what it is. You’d probably take 96 at the start of the day. It’s a strange sport we play, four runs make all the difference.

“I’ve always been a top order opener growing up so I’m happy to fill that spot. Unfortunately, Ali’s missing and he’s a big part of our team but I’m happy to bat wherever.

“The feeling is that maybe too many wickets were lost. But we’re happy with that. It looked like it was a quite helpful surface for seamers, early on especially.

“We’re pretty happy with that day. We’ve obviously got two batters in now – and two batters who are very capable and very good. We pride ourselves on having a good tail and hopefully that shows tomorrow.”