Armed police raided a house in Brighton and arrested a man wanted for questioning over an aggravated burglary.

The burglary happened in Halland Road, Moulsecoomb, last Tuesday (4 July). A man threatened two people at about 1.40pm and made off with keys, mobile phones and an electric bike.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, armed police went to Arnold Road in Brighton.

A 26-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary – dwelling.

He was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He was interviewed and released on conditional bail until October 6.