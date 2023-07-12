Sussex 402 and 193-5

Derbyshire 407

Sussex lead by 188 runs with five wickets remaining

A majestic century from teenager James Coles anchored Sussex as they recovered from 34-3 to 193-5 against Derbyshire at Hove.

The hosts ended day three of their County Championship match with a lead of 188 runs at the 1st Central County Ground.

From 179 balls, the 19-year-old struck 15 sumptuous boundaries, ending the day on 101 not out.

Coming to the crease with his side in dire straits, Coles steadied Sussex nerves with a flurry of crisp drives off both the front and back foot.

Finding fifty in the 32nd over, he maintained an attacking mindset throughout his innings, punishing anything wide or over-pitched.

Coles was supported admirably by Danial Ibrahim. The all-rounder has struggled for runs this season but remained calm in the face of a fiery pace attack, finding 36 vital runs from 72 balls.

Out of answers in the evening session, Derbyshire turned to the short ball tactic. George Scrimshaw, who took five wickets in the first innings, tested the teenagers with a burst of bouncers in the evening session.

The plan would backfire, however, when Scrimshaw was ordered out of the attack by the umpires for exceeding the number of bouncers allowed in an over. The 25-year-old will not be allowed to bowl again for the remainder of the match.

Earlier, off-spinner Alex Thomson ripped through Sussex’s top order with three crucial wickets. He had captain Tom Alsop caught at slip for 1 before clean bowling Tom Haines. Opener Haines had made a promising start to his innings, carving three boundaries in 20 balls before departing for 21.

Wicket-keeper Oli Carter would be Thompson’s next victim, chipping a simple chance straight back to the finger spinner having made 16 from 28 deliveries.

Dismissing Ibrahim in the dying moments, Thomson finished the third day with fine figures of 4 for 47 from his 19 overs.

Veteran seamer Suranga Lakmal got the innings’ only other wicket, removing Tom Clark in the opening over with a full inswinger.

Starting the day 190 runs behind their hosts, Derbyshire were all out for 407. At the fall of their final wicket, they led by five, thanks mainly to a sublime 105 by wicket-keeper Brooke Guest.

Resuming on 80, Guest was faultless on his way to three figures. Hitting his fourteenth four off Carson in the 74th over, the opener registered his sixth first-class century from 212 balls – a dogged effort to claw Derbyshire back into the game.

His wicket, snagged by Ari Karvelas in the morning session, spelled trouble for the visitors. Yet, contributions from Haider Ali, Sam Conners and Thomson wrestled them into a reasonable position.

In a frantic morning session, off-spinner Jack Carson bowled Leus du Plooy for 53 before a new ball burst gave Sussex three quick wickets.

Henry Shipley trapped Pakistan’s Ali lbw for a racy 38, before Ari Karvelas dismissed both Arjun Dal and centurion Guest. The former gloved behind, the latter was plumb lbw to a booming inswinger.

After a brisk post-lunch fightback, Conners gloved a short Shipley ball behind for 33 and Karvelas claimed a further two wickets.

Mistiming a mighty slog, Thomson was caught by Tom Haines at mid-off for 44 – a hostile knock that featured five boundaries. Last in, Suranga Lakmal departed in a similar fashion, skying a full ball to Shipley at mid-off.

Karvelas, who has one international appearance for Greece, bowled neatly throughout, leaking only 64 runs for his four wickets.

Shipley also took four wickets but conceded 124 runs from his 25 overs.

Sussex will resume their innings with a healthy lead on day four. Coles will be looking to add to his second first-class century with new man Fynn Hudson-Prentice at the crease.

At stumps, Coles said: “I’m just happy that we got through it. It was a pretty tricky period. I though Dan batted really well and Oli as well.

“It was tricky but you’ve just got to soak up a little bit of pressure. As the pitch flattens out, it gets a bit easier to get through.

“I’m aspiring to be a top four batter permanently so, when I got the opportunity to do it, I said that I definitely would.

“The first hour’s always really important at Hove. As long as we assess the conditions in the first hour, I think we can set up a pretty good chase for them and dangle a carrot.”