The leader of Brighton and Hove City Council has written to the chief executive of St Mungo’s urging the homelessness charity to resolve its current national pay dispute.

Labour councillor Bella Sankey said that the strike by St Mungo’s staff affected support services for some of the most vulnerable people in Brighton and Hove.

When a month-long strike at the charity ended late last month, staff started an indefinite strike.

Councillor Sankey has written to St Mungo’s chief executive Emma Haddad.

This afternoon (Thursday 13 July) the council leader said: “I am concerned and disappointed that over six weeks into strike action, this dispute remains unresolved.

“St Mungo’s is responsible for supporting some of the most vulnerable and marginalised people in our society, including contracted services for homeless people in Brighton and Hove.

“I’ve written to urge St Mungo’s to broker rapid negotiations to conclude the dispute and ensuring a fair wage is paid to those who undertake this important work.

“Speaking to some of the striking workers last month, I was concerned to hear of the acute impact of the ‘cost of living crisis’ on them.

“As a homelessness prevention charity, I’d hope St Mungo’s understand better than most the importance of fair pay during a time of high inflation.

“I look forward to hearing back about action being taken to resolve the dispute and see St Mungo’s return to delivering the vital support services for homeless people here and around the country.”

Unite, the union, announced last month that staff would go on indefinite strike and said: “This momentous decision has been provoked by the ongoing indifference of management and trustees who callously refuse to acknowledge the struggle frontline workers face to pay the bills.

“After tax and deductions, frontline workers take home less than £20,000 a year.

“Many of the workers are now in fear themselves after being unable to pay their rent or mortgage on their current poverty wages.

“The indifference of the management and trustees to their own staff smacks of the corporatisation of the charity sector.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “St Mungo’s workers are taking indefinite strike action because management and the trustees are displaying astonishing callousness.

“This attitude is corporate Britain meets the charity sector.

“The workers know St Mungo’s can afford to improve frontline workers’ pay. That’s why the blame for this indefinite strike lies with St Mungo’s management and board.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that the workers have Unite’s ongoing support.”

The union added: “The charity has stubbornly refused to improve its pitiful 2.25 per cent offer despite St Mungo’s having £16 million in cash and substantial reserves.

“The homeless charity still hasn’t resolved a pay dispute going back to 2021 in the midst of falling pay and a ‘cost of living crisis’.”