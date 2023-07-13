A “pub dog” who bit a nine-year-old girl is facing destruction after its owner admitted being in control of a dangerous dog today.

Hector, a 70kg caucasian shepherd dog, sunk his teeth into the girl’s face at the Long Man of Wilmington pub on a Sunday afternoon in May.

Today, Brighton Magistrates Court was told witnesses saw the girl, who was at the pub with her mum and dad, jumping on the dog and pulling its ears just before the attack happened.

A family member posted on Facebook afterwards saying she had lost teeth and had to undergo facial surgery.

The dog’s owner Matthew Reah had Hector on a lead while he queued for pizza at the Patcham pub.

He is now instructing a canine behaviour expert ahead of a further hearing in October to decide whether or not Hector should be put down.

Prosecuting, Julia French said: “The victim in this matter is nine years of age. On 7 May she was at the pub with her mother and father.

“Just before 5pm in the afternoon, the nine-year-old approached the dog to stroke it and the dog bit her on the face, causing a nasty injury.

“She had puncture wounds in her chin and lip.

“There’s no suggestion that the defendant could have foreseen what was going to happen. The dog was on a lead. But the girl sustained a very nasty and serious injury.

“The court must make a destruction order unless the court is satisfied the dog does not pose a risk to public safety.”

Defending, Mark Charnley said: “What has happened to the girl is extremely sad. But there is a little bit more to it.

“The defendant was indeed in charge of the dog. It was on a lead and a number of witnesses said they had no problem with the dog.

One particular witness said the dog was lying in the shade. He saw the victim running to the dog and jumping on it’s back and pulling on its ears.

“The dog gave a warning bark and bit the victim in the face.

“It’s the defendant’s case that the dog was effectively provoked.

“The dog is still with the defendant – the police never took the dog away from him.

“The PCSO’s statement supplied as present in the pub makes comments on the dog.

“He said, ‘I have only seen the dog in question once and would describe it as a large, very calm dog. I walked past it multiple times within one foot and at no point did it react. From what I have heard, the dog is regarded as a pub dog.'”

The court was told that if someone is injured, there is no defence of provocation to the charge of being in control of a dangerous dog, as it is what is known as a “strict liability” offence.

The hearing was adjourned to allow a canine behaviourist, Helen Howell, to carry out an examination of Hector on Reah’s behalf.

He was released on unconditional bail ahead of October’s hearing.