A kebab shop’s new pavement shelter is being investigated by the council – but the owner says his customers love it.

Nayeb on Church Road, near the junction with Grand Avenue, put up the shelter earlier this year where it had previously had outdoor seating.

It does not have planning permission, and after complaints, Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning enforcement officers are investigating.

Eskandar Hajezadah said: “We used to have a patio there and a little garden, but it was not really practical there, especially in the winter when it was raining and windy.

“We always needed more space for people to eat.

“Everything is openable, the windows come down the roof goes off. I don’t know what the issue is with this.

“We are quite a busy takeaway and our customers have told us this is a good thing. Anyone who comes in is really happy about it, they say it’s a brilliant idea.

“The hairdresser next door says they don’t have an issue with it.

“I didn’t really know that we needed planning permission because it was already part of the shop. We just made it something better so people could sit there and eat.

“If I knew it would upset people I wouldn’t do it.

“We’ve had someone from two different council departments coming in taking pictures. They didn’t have an issue with it, they just told us to contact them and we are waiting for them to let us know what we have to do.

“It’s not on the pavement, it’s the land for the shop that we build this thing on.

“Before we had mostly men coming in and we asked them why don’t you bring your girlfriends. They said they really love your food but the women are always saying it’s small and busy, it’s a men’s club.

“But now we have got more seating, we got a lot more families coming in.”



A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the new covered sitting area on the pavement outside 91 Church Road, and are investigating it as a possible breach of planning rules.”