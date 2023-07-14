The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for tomorrow (Saturday 15 July).

Winds could gust up to 55mph with showers dousing Brighton and Hove and the surrounding area.

The official forecaster said: “An unseasonably windy day is likely on Saturday.

“A deep area of low pressure will affect parts of the UK with some very strong gusts of wind likely to its south.

“A blustery and showery day (with some thunder) will see winds gust widely to 40mph and locally up to 50mph to 55mph during the daytime.

“The strongest gusts are likely to occur mainly but by no means exclusively over hills and along the south coast.

“Some minor damage and travel disruption is likely.

“Winds will moderate later in the evening and overnight.”

The Met Office said that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport were likely.

It also said that some short-term loss of power and other services would be possible.

The forecaster said: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Some damage to trees or temporary structures such as marquees, tents and inflatables could occur.”