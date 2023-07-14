Portslade twittens are too overgrown to use after not being cleared all year, says a councillor.

North Portslade Councillor Peter Atkinson says the paths should provide a safe passage for residents and their children to the Peter Gladwin school and Portslade Old Village.

He is calling for the council to properly clear and maintain the twittens connecting Henge Way, Badger Close and Anvil Close to Foredown Road.

Resident Louise Holdstock said: “These pathways are a pleasant and safe way to get to the school but have become virtually impassable, especially with a buggy.”



Cllr Atkinson says the pathway is normally cleared of excessive foliage, brambles, stinging nettles and weeds at least annually.

Cllr Atkinson said: “These twittens are very well used and allow residents and children to get to school away from the traffic and fumes of Foredown Road which can be pretty hectic in the mornings and afternoons.

“I just don’t understand it. These paths have been cleared each year since I became a councillor in 2015 but not this year.

“I’ve got a good relationship with local managers from both City Clean and City Parks but am getting no response to date.”

Lead councillor for the environment Councillor Tim Rowkins said: “We are aware of this issue and are committed to taking action to cut back the vegetation as soon as we can.”