A man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Sussex Police said today (Monday 17 July).

The man is believed to be William Miller, 42, of Whitehawk Close, who was the subject of a police wanted appeal yesterday.

The appeal for help to find Miller followed a stabbing in Whitehawk Close at about lunchtime on Friday.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a violent assault in Brighton on Friday 14 July have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

“Emergency services were called to Whitehawk Close at around 12.25pm and found a man with significant injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

“He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment.

“A 42-year-old man from Brighton has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around that time is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Elson.”

Yesterday, Sussex Police said that detectives investigating the stabbing were urgently trying to find Miller.

Detective Inspector Ian Lucas said: “This was a violent assault in the middle of the day that left the victim with multiple significant injuries.

“A fast-moving investigation was launched immediately.”

Sussex Police did not issue any update on the victim’s condition.

After the stabbing on Friday, the force said: “The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area at this time.”