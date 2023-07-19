The upholding of a order that the owner of a Brighton pub must restore the green tiles he ripped off it has been welcomed.

The planning inspector this week dismissed an appeal by Charlie Southall against an enforcement notice requiring him to restore the Montreal Arms’ distinctive green tiles.

Mr Southall now has a year to comply with the notice.

Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas, who when the tiles were being removed described it as “utter vandalism”, said she hoped this would lead to a bright future for the pub.

She said: “I’m very glad to see this ruling from the planning inspectorate. The Montreal Arms is a highly-valued community asset and its antique green tiles embody its unique and historic character.

“I sincerely hope that this decision means the pub’s exterior can be fully restored and it will stand proudly at the top of Albion Hill for many years to come.”

Councillor Liz Loughran, chair of the Planning Committee said: “I am very pleased that the inspector has backed the prompt actions taken by our planning team to protect this historic building.

“The inspector rightly recognised that the tiles are an important part of the character of the Montreal Arms and made a significant contribution to the character of the building. The damage to the tiles has caused a great deal of upset for many in the local community.

“Brighton and Hove has unique historic buildings and we are committed to protecting them by taking swift and effective action against unauthorised building work. This is a great example of how we will take enforcement action to protect our city’s heritage.”

Neighbour Ken Frost said: “I look forward to seeing the tiles replaced without delay.”

Mr Southall got his friends to tear down the Brighton pub’s distinctive green tiles in March last year after a fundraiser to convert it into a refuge failed.

He has since said the enforcement notice, together with the pub being registered as an asset of community value, has effectively wiped two thirds of its value as it is currently almost impossible to sell.

The planning inspector’s report said the building is in a poor state of repair, with water and damp ingress, live live mould spores within walls, fungi and woodboring insects within structural timbers, and walls of bungaroosh construction.

It says Mr Southall has argued this means the whole building needs to be replaced.

He is free to make a planning application to demolish the pub, or to make other alterations which would require the tiles to be removed.

If these are approved, they would supersede the enforcement notice.

If no successful applications are made and the tiles are not restored by 16 August next year, Brighton and Hove City Council has the option of taking him to court.

In 2018, a Brighton businessman was fined £82,000 by a district judge for ripping out original features at his 16th century manor house without planning permission.

A student landlady was fined £18,000 in 2020 by Brighton Magistrates Court for continuing to rent a Bevendean house as an HMO despite an enforcement notice.

It’s not known how much it would cost to restore the tiles on the pub, although one estimate put this at about £100,000.