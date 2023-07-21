Work to demolish the west wing of the Royal Albion Hotel has halted this morning after smoke started billowing out of the wreck once more.

Fire crews are currently at the scene hosing water into the shell of the fire-ravaged hotel.

A fire service statement said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been called back to Old Steine, Brighton.

“Three fire appliances and two aerial ladder platforms are currently on scene.

“Firefighters from Preston Circus, Hove and Roedean were called out at 07:59 on 21/07/2023 to reports of visible smoke.

“Firefighters are carrying out an internal search of the building and using an Aerial Ladder Platform and two ground monitors to prevent fire spread.”