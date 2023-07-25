The funeral of former Whitehawk community policeman Dudley Button – known as the Squire of Whitehawk – is due to take place this morning (Tuesday 25 July).

A hearse is to leave from Findon Road to take the Squire out on a final patrol of his manor before his funeral at St Bartholomew’s Church, in Ann Street, Brighon.

His family said that it would go via Whitehawk Road and Whitehawk Way, past the Valley Social Club which he helped to build, and leave the estate via Swanborough Drive to Wilson Avenue.

Dudley Brian Button died peacefully after a short illness at the age of 84 on Thursday 22 June.

His family said that he was a loving husband, dad, grandad and great grandad, adding: “He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

He started out as a “snowdrop” – a Royal Air Force policeman – and in 1966 he joined the old Brighton Borough Police which amalgamated with other local police forces to become Sussex Police.

He served as a community bobby in Whitehawk for many years and later in child protection – a combination which would be called on in near the end of his police career.

In February 1990, a seven-year-old girl was abducted as she was played in the street in Whitehawk.

An incident room was set up on the estate, with Mr Button back on his old manor, manning it 12 hours a day to help gather evidence.

The main suspect was quickly identified as Russell Bishop who, just over two years earlier, had been acquitted of murdering two nine-year-old girls in Wild Park, Brighton.

Thanks to a thorough police investigation, a jury convicted Bishop of abducting, sexually assaulting and trying to murder seven-year-old Rachael Watts.

But it would take more than 30 years to bring Bishop to justice for killing Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway – known as the Babes in the Wood.

When Mr Button retired from the police in 1994, he became the premises manager at Whitehawk Junior School and a governor of Whitehawk Infant School.

He was also a founder member of the Friends of Whitehawk and later president of the Brighton branch of the Royal British Legion.

At well over 6ft tall, he was a towering figure – and a familiar sight at remembrance services to commemorate the Battle of Britain and the Armistice.

For many years he was among those laying a wreath to remember the sacrifice of servicemen from United India at the annual Chattri memorial service on the Downs just north of Brighton.

A wake for Mr Button, a father of six, will be held at Downs Junior School, Brighton, where his son Michael is the premises manager.