Simon Adringra scored twice – once in each half as Albion comfortably beat Brentford in Atlanta.

It was Albion’s first Premier League Summer Series win.

Jason Steele made several good saves throughout the match and took over the captaincy once Pascal Gross was substituted.

Albion substitutes Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma and most notably with a deft chip Deniz Undav all went close to getting Albion a third.

Another notable moment was the introduction of Moises Caciedo midway through the second half.

Albion next take on Newcastle in New York early on Saturday morning (29 July) 12:30am UK time.