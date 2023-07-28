A Brighton pub has banned 18th and 21st birthday parties after an incident there earlier this year.

Ruby Pub and Hotel in Coldean Lane applied for a variation in their licence to add conditions after after criminal damage following an altercation there in April.

Pub management applied for the extra conditions after meet5ing with Brighton police’s licensing team.

The application, which has since been grated, also asked for a condition that two security guards should be present for events and football match days.

There is also now a ban on children under the age of 16 in the bar after 8pm.

The variation would also allow licensing officers to access the bar during open hours for inspection.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove Police said: “Brighton and Hove’s licensing team met with the management of the premises following an incident in April involving an altercation outside the venue during a private party and a subsequent report of criminal damage.

“These conditions were mutually agreed with the licence holder to prevent similar incidents occurring in future, and they are working with the police to improve safety.”

A 47-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

The pub, with 10 ensuite guest rooms was refurbished and reopened in 2018.

The bar space has a maximum capacity of 120 people for events.

Ruby Pub and Hotel declined to comment.