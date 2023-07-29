Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 2

Despite a Danny Welbeck opener just after half time and a host of other chances most notably falling to a rejuvenated Adam Lallana and Facundo Buonanotte, it was Newcastle with two late goals from Anderson who claimed the spoils in New Jersey.

Bart Vanbruggen Albion’s new Dutch goal keeper made some impressive saves and looked assured, Albion will have two excellent goal keepers competing for the No 1 spot. Although squad rotation will be a major factor for Roberto De Zerbi as Albion embark on European competition.

The match saw Tariq Lamptey return from injury and Cameron Peupion get more game time.

With speculation mounting of a loan move away Deniz Undav was a notable absentee from the squad.