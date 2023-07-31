Sussex Police said that a suspected sex attacker had been identified after the force appealed to the public for witnesses and information.

The attack took place on the same day as the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel.

Police said today (Monday 31 July): “The man police wished to speak to in relation to a report of sexual assault on a woman in East Street, Brighton, on Saturday 15 July has now been identified.

“Thank you to those who responded to our appeal.

“The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 47230134969.”