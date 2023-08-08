The headteacher of a Brighton school damaged by a fire yesterday evening says staff are doing all they can to ensure it reopens as usual in September.

The fire at Carden Primary School, County Oak Avenue, was spotted just before 7.15pm, with a classroom and outside building damaged before firefighters controlled the blaze.

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of arson by Sussex Police who have also issued an appeal for witnesses, information and camera footage.

Laura Sibley, headteacher at Carden Primary School thanked the community for all its support in a post on the school’s Facebook page.

She said: “As you are aware there was an incident last night where a shed at school was set alight and it spread to one of the school classrooms.

“The emergency services were there promptly and they contained and extinguished the flames.

“As a school we are very lucky to have a great community around us and the messages of support we have received have been truly heartwarming.

“There was damage to the school but we are working with the council and contractors to ensure everything is in place for the children to return in September.

“Thank you to everyone in the local community that has wished us well and offered to help.

“We have it all in hand and will be looking forward to seeing all our families return and welcoming new ones as planned in September.

“September will mark 75 years of Carden Primary School and we will be working hard to bring the children and the wider community lots of events to celebrate this.

“Keep and eye on the Carden PTA posts for event details starting in autumn and the summer car boot sales.

“From everyone at the school and on a personal note I wish to send out love and appreciation to the Hollingbury and Patcham community for all the good wishes and kind thoughts.”