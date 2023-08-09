A bar where a DJ and customers threatened police and council licensing officers has received a final warning.

The Copper Rooms, also known as the Cocktail Rooms, in Preston Street, Brighton, received a “yellow card” after a licence review called by Sussex Police.

The review, held by a panel of three councillors, followed a routine licensing visit to the business, late on Friday 5 May.

An official report said that police and council licensing officers found the venue’s “premises licence holder”, Rachit Mehrotra, was “intoxicated” and the venue’s unnamed DJ was drunk, swore at the team and forcibly threatened to throw them out.

Police back up arrived and the venue was closed for the night. It stayed shut the next night too. Days later, police found evidence of “a bulk amount” of cocaine in the toilets.

Mr Mehrotra, who is also the “designated premises supervisor” (DPS), responsible for managing drink sales, told the council licensing panel that he had no plans to employ the DJ again after the incident.

CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage from the evening was handed over to police on a memory stick, the hearing on Thursday 27 July was told.

But rather than show video footage of the incident from all the venue’s cameras, it contained only still pictures from just two cameras, covering the wrong time. These deficiencies also placed the venue in breach of its licence.

Sussex Police asked for further conditions to be attached to the premises licence, including authorised door supervisors on Fridays and Saturdays.

Brighton and Hove City Council licensing officer Emily Fountain told the review hearing that she had “no confidence” in Mr Mehrotra as DPS, saying that the incident showed that he had no control over the premises.

Mr Mehrotra’s solicitor Nicholas Perkins said that his client had “learned his lesson” and would accept a “yellow card”, placing him at risk of losing his licence if there were further problems.

The panel – councillors John Hewitt, Ivan Lyons and Alison Thomson – said that they recognised Mr Mehrotra’s “contrition”.

The decision letter from the council said: “In terms of a suspension of the licence, the panel now considers that this will serve no real purpose and that there have been in effect a series of temporary closures of the premises in May and June.

“The police and licensing authority will make further inspections to ensure compliance with all the conditions.

“Finally, but of utmost importance, the panel is mindful of the seriousness of the incident and issues which have led to this review and the need to ensure there is no recurrence.

“This is a first formal review intervention and so the panel is issuing a clear warning or ‘yellow card’.

“Should a further review on the same or similar issues come before us, the consequences would be extremely serious and would give rise to a presumption of revocation of the licence.”