Bringing a fresh new destination to the iconic Brighton Seafront, Horizon launches this autumn – breathing new life into Brighton’s Nightlife scene with a welcoming atmosphere and the biggest of club nights as a new home for those looking for unforgettable nights each and every weekend.

Nestled under the arches with the beach view directly in front, Horizon comes from the people behind and associated with some of the biggest shows not only in Brighton but the world festival scene. With involvement in the likes of the famed On The Beach series (which recently took over Brighton Seafront at the end of July, reviews HERE and HERE), the revered Afro Nation festivals and the team behind Louder (organising over 300+ nights each and every year across locations such as London, Ibiza, Manchester and more) – it gives Horizon that distinct sense of the here and now.

Officially opening its doors on Friday 22nd September, you can expect a carefully curated series of dates and shows – all in a setting ready made for countless memories with old friends and new alike. With a brand new sound system that sits at the cutting-edge of technology and a leader within Brighton Nightlife across a multi-room clubbing layout – that distinct spirit of late-night in 2023 rings true in everything Horizon is about, refusing to look towards the past but pave the way for a future filled with dancing together once again.

Speaking about the launch of Horizon, the club said:

“Brighton truly stands apart as boasting one of the best nightlife scenes in the UK, and we’re delighted to continue that reputation with the launch of Horizon. Set in an incredible location right on the shores of Brighton, we’re excited to build on the city’s rich heritage and unrivalled atmosphere to create a true standout clubbing experience on the South Coast. With much more to be revealed in the coming months, we look forward to welcoming everyone to Horizon and creating unforgettable memories.”

Horizon sits as a perfect new addition to the Brighton Nightlife scene, offering a large hub for a high quality offering all year round. Across the winter months expect numerous special takeovers, including a mammoth 2023 Freshers lineup whilst moving into next year and into summer get ready to witness more special seasonal parties and an unrivalled location for day-parties and late night partying alike. If there’s one place that’s a must for Brighton, Horizon is it.

Horizon will be opening at 214 Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 1NB, which is the site where Shooshh… is currently located. Find out more by visiting horizonbrighton.com