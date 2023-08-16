Police have arrested three men and identified two others who they suspect of being involved in an attack on a man outside a Brighton pub.

Sussex Police recently issued an appeal for help tracing five men after the incident outside the Railway Bell pub, close to Brighton railway station.

The force said today (Wednesday 16 August): “Five people sought in connection with an assault in March have now been identified.

“A 31-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries when he was attacked near the Railway Bell pub, in Surrey Street, at around 10.45pm on Friday 3 March.

“An appeal was issued to locate five men thought to be able to help with the investigation.

“Two 19-year-old men and a 21-year-old man, all from Brighton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and released on conditional bail while the inquiries continue.

“Two other men have been invited to attend a voluntary interview.

“A 44-year-old man from Brighton arrested on 31 July on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm remains on conditional bail.”