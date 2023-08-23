Two fishermen had a surprise yesterday when they managed to catch a porbeagle shark just 10 miles off from the Brighton coast.

Skipper Steve Green and crewmate Nick Williams caught the 30lb shark on board the Proteus boat (Brigand Charters) when out fishing for turbot.

After some pictures, the shark was safely returned to the sea.

Mr Williams said: “After eight years of charter fishing in Brighton, this is the first time we have boated a shark.

“We have seen a few, had a few unknown big fish snap offs. This is the first caught and landed on the charter boat in many, many years.

“One of the fisherman’s rods bent right over and immediately snapped the line.

“Then just seconds later the fisherman standing next to him had a massive pull on his line and we saw the fish take his bait right off the surface and then shoot away from the boat.

“This time the fish stayed hooked and the fight began.

“From our experience, our initial thought was that it was a large tope or smooth hound.

“However, as we got it back to the surface we soon realised it was a shark! After a few tense moments of playing the fish, it was in the net and on the boat.

“After a few quick pictures it was safely released back to the sea.”