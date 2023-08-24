Students at Hove Park School were celebrating GCSE exam results which were above the national average today (Thursday 24 August).

About 71 per cent of all grades were marked as at least a grade 4 – a standard pass equivalent to a C – compared with 68 per cent nationally, the school said.

And the proportion of top grades was also above the national average, with 23 per cent marked as grade 7 or above, compared with 22 per cent nationally.

The school said: “This year Hove Park School is celebrating another set of excellent GCSE results.”

Head teacher Jim Roberts said: “I am very proud of the students and their achievements.

“The discussion about falling GCSE pass rates across the country as a whole should not distract us from acknowledging and celebrating their success.

“These results are a true reflection of student commitment to their studies and high-quality teaching.

“We wish them all the very best and look forward to hearing about all their future successes.”