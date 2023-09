Albion have a baptism of fire in their inaugural European Competition.

The Seagulls have drawn Ajax from Holland, Olympique Marseille from France and AEK Athens from Greece in Group B of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League.

Albion will play each team home and away between September and December 2023 and if successful move on to the knockout stages in late February 2024.

The group fixtures will be clarified by UEFA later today.