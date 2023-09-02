Bart Verbruggen keeps his place in the Brighton goal as Jan Paul van Hecke replaces Adam Webster against Newcastle.

But the Magpies may be relieved to see that Albion’s new signing Ansu Fati is not included in the match-day squad.

Some might see it as a sign of confidence that the £25 million Barcelona wonderkid is not even on the bench.

England squad member Lewis Dunk will marshal the defence in a starting line up that includes Kaoru Mitoma, Jaoa Pedro and Pascal Gross – the latter now in the Germany squad.

Joel Veltman is due to make his first start of the season – one of three changes for Brighton.

Milner joins Webster on the bench and Danny Welbeck is missing because of a minor muscle problem.

Joelinton, who was an injury concern for the visitors, makes the starting line up in midfield, but Toon defender Sven Botman, also troubled by an ankle injury, is absent.

Former Seagull Dan Burn returns to the Amex for Eddie Howe’s side.

Albion start in sixth with Newcastle down in 15th.