The trainer of Brighton boxer Chris Eubank Junior has been charged with having a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport.

Brian McIntyre appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 4 September) after the weapon was allegedly found in hold luggage, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 53-year-old, known as Bomac, was remanded in custody and is next due to appear in court at Manchester Crown Court on Monday 9 October.

McIntyre had come to Britain for Eubank Jr’s bout with the Liverpool fighter Liam Smith on Saturday (2 September).

Eubank won the rematch at the Manchester Arena with a 10th round stoppage, avenging his defeat by Smith at the same venue in January.

The Brighton boxer brought McIntyre in as his new coach alongside other changes to his training regime in preparation for the contest.

Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 10.45am on Sunday 3 September 2023, officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport.

“After initial inspection by security staff, Greater Manchester Police officers attended and the firearm was seized.

“Subsequently, a 53-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm and was taken to custody for further questioning.

“Brian McIntyre, from the United States of America, was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.”

McIntyre was arrested at Terminal 2 at Manchester.

He had been due to fly to Atlanta late last night.