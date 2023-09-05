Brighton and Hove Albion have sold out-of-favour striker Andi Zeqiri to Genk, currently top of the Belgian Pro League.

Albion signed the 24-year-old Switzerland international from Lausanne for about £3.5 million almost three years ago.

The club said: “Andi Zeqiri has joined Genk in a permanent deal, for undisclosed terms.

“The Switzerland international made 13 appearances for us, scoring once.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Andi progressed well last season with Basel and he is now ready to play regularly somewhere on a permanent basis.

“This is a great opportunity for Andi and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Albion said: “The 24-year-old joined us from Lausanne in October 2020, going on to play nine times in the Premier League.

“He scored in the 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup in August 2021.”