A coastguard helicopter was searching the sea off Brighton and Hove late this afternoon and early this evening (Tuesday 5 September).

An RNLI inshore lifeboat from Shoreham joined the search close to the West Puer and the Peace Statue.

A shaore-based coastguard team provided support.

The search was understood to be for a missing swimmer although this was unconfirmed.

More as we get it.