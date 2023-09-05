Madeira Terraces’ remaining decorative masks are to be taken down and stored so they don’t fall onto volunteer clean-up crews.

A handful were put into storage in March after it was found they were loose and at risk of falling.

Now, all the remaining masks, which feature the Roman gods Venus and Neptune, are to be removed too.

Work on the first phase of 40 arches, from the Royal Crescent Steps to the Shelter Hall (or Concorde 2), is now due to start in spring next year.

Brighton and Hove City Council has submitted a planning application to itself for permission to remove the masks.

It says: “During the structural propping works and renumbering of the bays at Madeira Terrace that took place earlier this year, it was noted that there were a number of loose decorative masks to the bays, including a pair of masks to Bay 82 which had dropped down and were hanging precariously.

“Therefore it was agreed that these should be removed in the interests of health and safety, due to the risk of serious injury if they were to fall on somebody below.

“These were tagged and stored in the onsite storage cabins for future reinstatement.

“As there are plans for local volunteer groups to undertake regular cleaning beneath the arches, we are now looking to remove the remaining masks as a further health and safety measure as we cannot guarantee the strength of the fixings, and well as concerns over the masks being irreparably damaged.

“There are concerns about the integrity of the remaining masks and fittings that have remained in place.

“Should any of these masks fall there is a risk to anybody beneath at ground level as well as the potential damage to the decorative features.

“The structural engineers who have inspected the arches annually for a number of years have told us that the haven’t been able to assess the condition of the fixings during the past inspections as these were either obscured by the masks in place to each side or were missing completely.

“Previously guttering has been removed from various parts of the arches, with any rainwater collecting on the mid-level terrace then running directly on the top of the masks and fixings that are in place which is thought to be the reason why the previous fixings degraded.”