Police are trying to persuade a teenager to come down from the roof of Hove Town Hall this evening (Tuesday 5 September).

Sussex Police have cordoned off Church Road between Tisbury Road and Norton Road.

Two police officers are on the roof but appear to be at a distance from the youngster.

At least three police cars and a minibus as well as three crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene along with a fire control unit.

A police drone was believed to have been flown over the roof.

The youth initially appeared to be showing off to friends and crowds gathered with some passersby shouting at the youngster.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 7pm.

A number of buses have been diverted.

Meanwhile a coastguard helicopter was carrying out a separate sea search a short distance away.

More as we get it.