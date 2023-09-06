An art gallery wants to put up an advertising billboard to help stop tagging and fly posting on the side of its building.

Phoenix Art Space in Waterloo Place in Valley Gardens has submitted a planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council.

It says the side of the building, facing onto Phoenix Place, is regularly targeted by taggers and fly posters.

But it has found that when it has previously advertised its own events there, the vandalism has stopped.

The application, written by building manager Jon Carritt, says: “The proposed billboard is to be located at ground floor level on the north frontage (Phoenix Place) of the building which fronts the east side of Waterloo Place.

“It will be set into the existing window recess area so as not to overhang the building’s perimeter. Currently these windows are boarded up and painted grey to match the exterior of the building but receive regular graffiti.

“The site was previously a location for fly posting and attracted graffiti. We found that if we put up posters advertising events in the building it would minimize this fly posting and graffiti.

“The application proposes a wall-mounted timber advertising billboard (non-illuminated) measuring 3m x 5m.

“Half of this billboard will be used to advertise art exhibitions and events that are taking place within the building, and the other half will predominantly be for local and national arts and culture poster campaigns to help generate revenue for Phoenix Art Space.

“These posters would regularly change approximately on a monthly basis.”