Durham 505-9 declared and 57-3

Sussex 266 and 295

Durham won by seven wickets

Durham are on the verge of promotion to LV= Insurance County Championship Division One after defeating Sussex by seven wickets in their clash at the Seat Unique Riverside.

The home side required only one wicket to wrap up the Sussex second innings after reducing the visitors to 263-9 on day three.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Henry Crocombe defied the Durham seamers for 45 minutes before Matt Parkinson secured the final strike to finish with figures of four for 80, and eight for 138 in the match.

Durham lost three wickets in their chase of 57 as Jack Carson found turn out of the fourth day pitch, ending with figures of three for 15.

But Alex Lees and Ollie Robinson guided their team over the line to secure maximum points from the contest.

Durham need only five points to secure promotion in their next outing although if Leicestershire fail to beat Sussex next week, the north east club will go up regardless.

Sussex resumed day four with a slender lead of 24 and needed a special effort from their last-wicket pair to put the pressure back on the home side.

And for a while, Hudson-Prentice and Crocombe frustrated Ben Raine and Matthew Potts with the new ball, fending off their attempts to wrap up the Sussex innings.

Raine almost prised out Crocombe but his outside edge flew through the vacant gap between slip and gully.

Scott Borthwick turned to Matt Parkinson and he got the breakthrough in his second over, ending the stand for 45 as Hudson-Prentice advanced down the wicket and failed to connect with his drive, allowing Robinson to whip off the bails.

After bowling out Sussex for 295, the hosts required only 57 runs to secure their sixth win of the season.

Carson caused a mild stir in the ranks as he bowled Michael Jones before removing Scott Borthwick and David Bedingham in the space of three deliveries.

But the hosts closed out the victory as Ollie Robinson slammed a drive to the fence, taking Durham to the brink of promotion.