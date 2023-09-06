A man was taken to hospital with a head injury after being assaulted on a Sunday morning on Madeira Drive.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the attack at about 8.10am on 27 August.

Officers were called to the area outside Volks Tavern to a report of a 31-year-old man having suffered a head injury following an assault.

He was taken to hospital by officers for treatment.

A 43-year-old man from Hove was located nearby and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released on conditional bail.

An investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, to come forward either online via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting serial 347 of 27/08.