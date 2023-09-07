Sundara Karma have announced their highly anticipated third studio album ‘Better Luck Next Time’, due for release on 27th October 2023.

Recorded with producer Rich Turvey (Blossoms, Courteeners, The Wombats), it’s a collection of nine songs which explode with the exuberant indie effervescence that informed the sound of the band’s debut album.

The exciting announcement also comes alongside news of an extensive UK tour planned for this November and December. It sees the band take on eighteen headline gigs around the UK this winter, including a date at Chalk in Brighton on Sunday 10th December.

Speaking about the tour, vocalist Oscar Pollock says, “Super excited to tour again! It’s gunna be really special playing these new songs live alongside our older stuff. Will definitely be our best shows yet.”

Last month Sundara Karma made their triumphant return with brand new single ‘Friends Of Mine’ – listen HERE. Revisiting their euphoric indie roots, whilst simultaneously ushering in a new era for the four-piece, ‘Friends Of Mine’ is a rallying call to arms, soaked in shimmering guitar riffs and big, bolstered percussion, much akin to the sounds pouring out of their critically acclaimed debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’.

Whilst the new release is an obvious departure of sound compared to the electro-pop elements of their last release, 2022’s ‘Oblivion!’ EP, Sundara Karma’s introspective lyrics, infectious melodies, and captivating performances have always been at the band’s core, as they continue to charm listeners and carve out their own unique space in the indie rock sphere. Their commitment to artistic growth and exploration promises exciting things to come for both the band and their dedicated fan base.

After gaining significant recognition for their undeniable knack to craft an iconic, indie banger with the release of their debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect’ in 2017, the band have seen scores of critical acclaim come their way – from NME, Rolling Stone UK, DIY, Dork and countless other glowing reviews, to BBC Radio playlisting and selling out two shows at Brixton Academy. The widespread scintillating furore has also transcended column inches and streaming figures to form one of indie’s most loyal fanbases of the past decade.

Comprising of four childhood friends, members Oscar Pollock (vocals, guitar), Ally Baty (guitar), Dom Cordell (bass), and Haydn Evans (drums) are known for their high octane live performances, and quickly built a devoted fan base, attracting crowds with their charismatic stage presence that appeals to a wide range of listeners. After touring extensively over the past 10 years, they have appeared at major festivals around the world such as Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, SXSW in America and Summer Sonic in Japan, as well as embarking on several headline UK and EU tours, winning over fans across the globe.

‘Friends Of Mine’ is available to stream now. ‘Better Luck Next Time’ is available to pre-order HERE.

‘Better Luck Next Time’ tracklisting:

1. ‘Baby Blue’

2. ‘Friends Of Mine’

3. ‘Miss Again’

4. ‘Wishing Well’

5. ‘Violence To The Spirit’

6. ‘Sounds Good To Me’

7. ‘Pain And Pleasure’

8. ‘Okay I’m Lonely’

9. ‘Better Luck Next Time’

Live Dates:

20th November – Students Union, Newcastle

21st November – SWG3, Glasgow

22nd November – O2 Academy, Liverpool

24th November – The Mill, Birmingham

25th November – O2 Academy, Leicester

26th November – O2 Ritz, Manchester

27th November – Leadmill, Sheffield

29th November – Beckett University, Leeds

30th November – Waterfront, Norwich

1st December – Rock City, Nottingham

2nd December – SWX, Bristol

4th December – Tramshed, Cardiff

5th December – O2 Academy, Oxford

7th December – Engine Rooms, Southampton

8th December – Old Fire Station, Bournemouth

10th December – Chalk, Brighton

11th December – Junction, Cambridge

13th December – Electric Ballroom, London

