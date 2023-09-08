Brighton and Hove Albion striker Chelsea Ferguson is joining Women’s Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.

Head coach Melissa Phillips said: “This is a great opportunity for Chelsea to stretch herself in an environment where she can compete for match minutes in a league as competitive as the Championship.

“It is important at this stage of her development that she has the platform to grow within matches and Blackburn provides an excellent setting for her to continue progressing.

“We wish her well and we’ll be monitoring her progress during the season.”

Ferguson, 18, has been with Albion since the age of 16 and played regularly for the under-21s.

She made two first-team appearances as a sub in the Women’s Super League (WSL) for Brighton in the first half of last season.

She signed her first professional contract with Albion less than two months ago, in July.

At the time, Zoe Johnson, managing director, said: “We are delighted that Chelsea has committed her future to Brighton as she aims to further develop herself as a player.

“She is a talented young footballer with a bright future ahead of her in the women’s game and she thoroughly deserves this professional contract.”

Johnson added: “She has consistently pushed herself and performed at a good level during her three years in the club’s academy and we are pleased to have given her a platform to make the next step in her career.

“Chelsea is part of an exciting group of young players who we aim to progress from the academy into a first team environment.

“She is a key example of the players we want to develop as we look to further establish the club’s academy pathway.”