Classic car runs look likely to return to Madeira Drive, in Brighton, next year as details of proposed events requiring a seafront road closure go before councillors.

Fourteen events are scheduled to receive “landlord’s consent” in principle from Brighton and Hove City Council subject to the agreement of councillors.

They are expected to vote on the list at a meeting of the council’s Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee on Thursday (14 September).

The proposed events will result in 20 days of road closures, with the longest closure due from Thursday 31 October to Monday 4 November for the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

Other events include InCarNation in April, the Historic Commercial Vehicle Society in May, the London to Brighton Classic Car Run in June, the Speed Trials and the Ace Café Reunion in September.

Madeira Drive is also expected to close for a number of sporting events – the half marathon in February, the marathon in April and London to Brighton bike rides in June and September.

Three other notable proposed closures would be for the Children’s Parade in May, the On the Beach music events in June and the annual Burning the Clocks in December.

A report to the committee said that the continuing closure of Madeira Terraces had reduced the available space in Madeira Drive although more events were using the beach as a standing point.

The report said: “Additional consideration will be made in 2024 to prepare events for possible further disruption when the Madeira Terrace renovation works begin.

“A new crossing point has been installed across the Volk’s Railway as part of the Sea Lanes development.

“This has assisted event organisers to move infrastructure on to the beach and made up for the loss of space from the closure of Madeira Terraces.

“Operation of this crossing has functioned well and officers will further improve this access in the future.

“Infrastructure and transport costs due to the cost of living crisis have been keenly felt for mixed Madeira Drive and beach-based events.

“The additional cost of supporting event activity on the shingle is proving to be a block to many providers, including Brighton Marathon and the British Heart Foundation London to Brighton Bike Ride.

“This reduction in beach use has been replaced with the highly successful ‘On the Beach’ series.”

The council’s Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Thursday (14 September). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.