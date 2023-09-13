A Labour MP has hit out at the “slight moral panic” in seeking to criminalise possession of laughing gas and suggested it was “perfectly fine” for people to use the drug recreationally.

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton, Kemptown) said he accepted there are “marginal cases” where the drug can cause serious harm, but argued criminalisation would be disproportionate.

The Government is seeking to make nitrous oxide a class C controlled substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, with exemptions for “legitimate purposes” such as medical and commercial use.

MPs voted 404 to 36, majority 368, in favour of supporting the move, and the secondary legislation will now undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords at a later stage.

Mr Russell-Moyle was among those who opposed the change in the Commons on Tuesday, warning that criminalisation would harm the poorest and ethnic minorities.

He also hit out at the UK’s wider drug control legislation, saying the measures in the 1971 Act benefit criminal gangs, and accused his own party and the Government of being “cheerleaders” for criminals by continuing to support the legislation.

Addressing the question of criminalising the possession of laughing gas, he said: “I’m also sceptical about the slight moral panic I’m afraid.

“And that’s not to dismiss that there are some very marginal cases of harm that are horrible and acute for those that are affected by it, death in its worst circumstance – we had caffeine deaths in this country by the way as well – and heart, lung and neurological problems.

“It’s not to dismiss that.”

But he added: “This is the third most widely taken drug in young people, but the harms caused do not even rank in the top 50 harms caused to young people. So the idea that this is a great drug of great harm is just not true.”

He went on: “Most people use this drug recreationally, perfectly harmlessly, perfectly acceptably, and my view is, actually, perfectly fine.

“I haven’t used it myself recreationally. But I have been in rooms where top judges – High Court – where lawyers, where senior politicians, I have been in rooms where celebrities have used these kinds of drugs and other drugs, and it causes them no harm whatsoever.”

He said the police do not “come knocking” when wealthy people take such drugs behind closed doors, but warned: “What this legislation and classification will do is it will target poor people, young people, it will target predominantly people of ethnic minorities.”

He said the 1971 Act “targets people” and “doesn’t help people get off drugs that they are addicted to”.

He told MPs: “The people that really want this are the gangs. The people that really want the continuation of the 1971 Act are the gangs.

“And I want the Government, and I want my party, to stop being the cheerleaders of gangs, stop being the cheerleaders of criminals, because they are while they continue to cheerlead for the 1971 Act.”

Currently, the production, supply and importation of nitrous oxide for non-legitimate psychoactive effects is illegal under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016. But the law does not currently ban possession.

Mr Russell-Moyle has previously said full legalisation of recreational drugs is “not the answer”, but that he wants to see a model of harm reduction.

He was not the only one to oppose the Government’s proposed changes to the classification of laughing gas.

Elsewhere in the debate, SNP home affairs spokeswoman Alison Thewliss said: “We cannot arrest our way out of a public health issue.”

And Tory former health minister Dr Dan Poulter said the offences under the Act “would be disproportionate for the level of harm associated with nitrous oxide, and could have significant unintended consequences”.

Home Office minister Chris Philp told MPs: “230,000 young people inhaled this harmful substance in the year ending June 2022.

“It was the third most misused substance among that age group and, as we’ve discussed already, there is evidence it has harmful neurological effects particularly when consumed in quite large quantities.”

The Government has previously said the reclassification of the drug is part of a “zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour”.

Drugs awareness website Talk to Frank says it is “very dangerous” to inhale nitrous oxide directly from the canister, and that heavy use can cause a form of anaemia, nerve damage, and other health concerns.