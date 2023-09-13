To coincide with the release of her much-anticipated memoir ‘Behind the Shoulder Pads’, global superstar Dame Joan Collins is embarking on a brand new tour for 2023.

With her husband, Percy Gibson by her side, they will field your questions, giving audiences the opportunity to have an intimate chat with the world famous actress. Featuring seldom told tales, enchanting anecdotes, and rare and fascinating footage from her seven decades in show business, the evening will be full of the usual wit, candour, and of course glamour that we have come to expect from this British born Hollywood legend. As an award-winning actress, author, producer, humanitarian and entrepreneur, Dame Joan Collins’ career places her in the unrivalled ranks of an international icon. This is a show not to be missed!

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/dame-joan-collins-behind-the-shoulder-pads/theatre-royal-brighton/tickets/9FAA8A55-1358-40A1-830E-2DEFEA459E2F

Theatre Royal, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

1945 Saturday 21st October 2023

£32.50 – £50