Two teenagers wearing balaclavas were arrested after police broke up a group of youths acting suspiciously in a Brighton park.

Passers-by saw the two boys, aged 13 and 15, detained by police in Park Street at about 5.30pm on Saturday, 9 September.

They were arrested on suspicion of assaulting two men in nearby Chapel Street the previous day.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to Queen’s Park in Brighton on Saturday (9 September) to a report of a group of youths acting suspiciously.

“Officers attended and detained two boys, aged 13 and 15 and both from Brighton.

“They were arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in relation to an incident reported the day previously in Chapel Street, Brighton, in which two men were assaulted.

“They have been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.”