Police have released images of four men they are hoping to identify in connection with a fracas after a football game.

The disturbance involved football fans after the Albion versus Luton Town game on Saturday, 12 August outside the Ruby Pub, Coldean Lane at about 8.25pm.

Officers encourage anyone who recognises the men, believed to be Brighton and Hove Albion supporters, to contact police.

Dedicated football policing officer PC Darren Balkham said: “We are keen to identify the outstanding suspects and are also appealing for information in connection with the incident.

“Anyone who recognises any of these men is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1319 of 12/08.”



The first suspect is a man in his 50s, with a shaved or bald head, who was dressed all in dark clothing.



The second is a man in his early 50s with short grey hair. He wore a green jumper, green jacket and blue jeans.



The third is a man in his 40s with unkempt dark hair. He wore a black jumper and light coloured shorts.



The fourth is a man in his late 30s with dark hair. He wore a light coloured t-shirt with a palm tree on the front and light coloured shorts.

Brighton and Hove Albion won the game 4-1 to Luton Town at the Amex Stadium.