Albion are looking for another Premier League victory over United, with the Seagulls having beaten the Reds five times in the league since 2018.

Roberto De Zerbi has made several changes including restoring Jason Steele in goal and recalling the fit again Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana. Simon Adringa also starts.

Evan Ferguson, who missed international duty through injury, is on the bench along with superstar Barcelona loan signing Ansu Fati.

Last season Brighton completed a league double over United for the first time and today Albion start in sixth place in the table while the Reds are in 11th after four games.

Antony and Jadon Sancho remain out of favour with Erik ten Hag while Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount and Raphael Varane are out injured.

Spain defender Sergio Reguilon, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is expected to make his first appearance in a United shirt.

Marcus Rashford is back from international duty with England, as are Harry Maguire and, for Brighton, Lewis Dunk.

Maguire is on the bench but Rashford is due to start while Danish striker Rasmus Hojland is down to make his full debut for the hosts at Old Trafford.

Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez, who were substituted in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal a fortnight ago, are both fit and also expected to start.