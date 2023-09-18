Detectives investigating a rape in Brighton this month are asking anyone who sees this man to call 999 immediately.

Police are searching for Devante Green, who is wanted in connection with a rape at a property in Brighton on Tuesday 5 September.

Green, 45, of no fixed address, is known to have links to Whitehawk and Hollingdean in Brighton, as well as Eastbourne and London.

He is 5ft 6in and of slim build.

If you see him, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 659 of 05/09. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.