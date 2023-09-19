A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with slavery and trafficking offences in Sussex.

Officers on patrol from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) stopped a vehicle in Marine Parade, Brighton, in the early hours of September 4.

A man was arrested on suspicion of controlling prostitution for gain, and taken into police custody.

Sussex Police can confirm that Ion Rudacan, 36, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with offences.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 6, charged with controlling prostitution for gain, three counts of breaching a slavery and trafficking risk or prevention order, knowingly entering the UK in breach of a Deportation Order, and seeking or obtaining leave in the UK by deceptive means.

Rudacan, also known as Ion Paun, was remanded in custody, and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on October 4.

Inspector Oliver Fisher from the Tactical Firearms Unit said: “Our highly-trained officers conduct a variety of duties above and beyond armed response, and regularly carry out patrols to assist with our colleagues across the force.”